Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 725,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,225,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $99,902,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $47.68 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/seagate-technology-plc-stx-shares-sold-by-aviance-capital-management-llc.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.