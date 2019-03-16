Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $885.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,764.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock worth $14,921,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

