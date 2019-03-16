Science Applications International (SAIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications is benefiting from higher orders in supply chain and continued contract wins. Moreover, management is optimistic about its long-term strategy called Ingenuity 2025, which it expects to accelerate with the acquisition of Engility. It expects to deliver increased customer access, higher investments in competitive and niche solutions and improved cash flow in the coming year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. It has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, though Science Applications has been steadily winning contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals have been impacting its profitability. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIC. Drexel Hamilton set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

SAIC stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

