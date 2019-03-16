Schindler Holding AG Participation (SHLAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLAF. Barclays lowered shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $229.85 on Thursday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $245.10.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

