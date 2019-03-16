Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,679,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 177,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 273.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.