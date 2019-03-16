SalPay (SAL) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One SalPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. SalPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,378.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SalPay has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.42 or 0.17274536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00050882 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SalPay

SalPay (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com . The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

