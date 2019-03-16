salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $1,593,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $1,580,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $2,449,650.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $1,600,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $1,600,700.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.31, for a total value of $1,593,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $809,200.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $1,575,400.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $2,356,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $1,593,600.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/salesforce-com-inc-crm-chairman-sells-1593600-00-in-stock.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.