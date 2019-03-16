salesforce.com (CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.82.

CRM opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $29,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,551.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $656,788.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,729 shares of company stock valued at $79,673,057. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

