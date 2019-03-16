Salem Media Group (SALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SALM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.68. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

