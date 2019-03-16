Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after buying an additional 5,494,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,138,000 after buying an additional 1,532,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after buying an additional 1,064,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,586,376,000 after buying an additional 919,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $233.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $180.83 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

