RWE (RWE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.01 ($27.92).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €22.49 ($26.15) on Thursday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

