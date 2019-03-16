RRCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (RRC)

RRCoin (CURRENCY:RRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. RRCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $750.00 worth of RRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RRCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RRCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.14 or 0.17176197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00050732 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About RRCoin

RRCoin is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. RRCoin’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for RRCoin is www.rrchain.network . RRCoin’s official Twitter account is @RRC_IO

Buying and Selling RRCoin

RRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

