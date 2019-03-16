RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 88,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,548,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc-has-203000-holdings-in-ishares-msci-canada-etf-ewc.html.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.