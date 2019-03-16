RPC, Inc. (RES) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,848,003 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 15th total of 14,568,957 shares. Approximately 35.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 125.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 1,412,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,376,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 1,723.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 4,461.4% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 585,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 572,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. RPC has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RPC in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

