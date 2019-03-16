Royce & Associates LP Has $872,000 Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of SWM opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In related news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,958.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

