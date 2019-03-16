Royce & Associates LP Has $425,000 Position in General Finance Co. (GFN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of General Finance worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFN. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in General Finance during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in General Finance during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a PE ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.15.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. General Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Ronald Valenta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $651,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 815 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $80,375.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,727.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

