Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in ASV Holdings Inc (ASV)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ASV were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in ASV by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 3.06. ASV Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ASV in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ASV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

