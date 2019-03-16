Royce & Associates LP Buys 9,670 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2,930.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Addus Homecare worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 240.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 76.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 436.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $45,211.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $68,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $648,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

ADUS stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

