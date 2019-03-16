Royal Nickel (RNX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 317,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,412,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Johnna Louise Muinonen sold 112,500 shares of Royal Nickel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,092.28. Also, Director Peter James Goudie sold 40,000 shares of Royal Nickel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$765,212.16. Insiders have sold a total of 220,443 shares of company stock valued at $141,707 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

