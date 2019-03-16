Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Receives GBX 332.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.58 ($4.35).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC raised Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £391,500 ($511,564.09).

LON RMG opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 244.70 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 632.60 ($8.27). The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.