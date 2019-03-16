Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $1,583,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,691.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $117.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

