Royal Bank of Canada Increases Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) Price Target to GBX 145

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UKW stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Thursday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.60 ($1.78).

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

