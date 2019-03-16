Roku’s (ROKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.88 and a beta of 3.90. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $324,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,639 shares of company stock valued at $22,880,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

