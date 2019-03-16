Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 310 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 253 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 255 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 250 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 269.76.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

