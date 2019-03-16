Robert Jr. Leasure Purchases 6,000 Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI) Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) insider Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,253.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Jr. Leasure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 4,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $7,080.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 8,900 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,439.00.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,368. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.90. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 220.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 1.68% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

