Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,500 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCMD opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 225.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after buying an additional 357,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/robert-j-folkes-sells-2500-shares-of-tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-stock.html.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.