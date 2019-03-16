RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Total System Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Total System Services news, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,028,435.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,718.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Total System Services stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

