RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. CWM LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $267,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $301,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,845.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,496. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/rmb-capital-management-llc-has-2-11-million-stake-in-neogenomics-inc-neo.html.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.