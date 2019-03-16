RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $134,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $7,214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/rmb-capital-management-llc-has-1-94-million-stake-in-steel-dynamics-inc-stld.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.