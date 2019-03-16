RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

