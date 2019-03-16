Richard N. Baer Sells 19,988 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Stock

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 1,273,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,689. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2,080.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 121.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

