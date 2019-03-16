Rhumbline Advisers Has $818,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Daktronics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Daktronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Daktronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,076,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Daktronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 432,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Daktronics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $7.53 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAKT shares. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

