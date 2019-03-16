Rhumbline Advisers Has $796,000 Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBC opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $140,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $233,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,651.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,988 shares of company stock worth $548,457. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

