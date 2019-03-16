RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) COO C James Shockley, Jr. Sells 1,469 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) COO C James Shockley, Jr. sold 1,469 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C James Shockley, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, C James Shockley, Jr. sold 130 shares of RGC Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $3,640.00.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

