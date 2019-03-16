Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 18808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

