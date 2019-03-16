Reviewing Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and GSI Technology (GSIT)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $880.40 million 3.17 -$46.00 million $0.34 35.97 GSI Technology $42.64 million 4.07 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

GSI Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viavi Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -3.76% 15.82% 5.94% GSI Technology 1.06% 0.60% 0.52%

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 1 0 8 0 2.78 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.87, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

