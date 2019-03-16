Reviewing Universal Display (OLED) & Meyer Burger Technology (MYBUF)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and Meyer Burger Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $247.41 million 29.73 $58.84 million $1.24 125.90 Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Universal Display shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Meyer Burger Technology does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Universal Display and Meyer Burger Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 1 8 0 2.89 Meyer Burger Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Universal Display presently has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Meyer Burger Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 23.78% 8.85% 6.83% Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Display beats Meyer Burger Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company provides flexible systems for large area plasma processing, thin film encapsulation products, wire saws for hard and brittle materials, cell coating technologies, diamond wire saws, inkjet printing production platform, wafer inspection systems, control systems and software solutions, consumables, squaring of multi-ingots, and cell connection, as well as inkjet printing tools and pick-and-place and micro-assembly tools. It also offers production and production line controls, manufacturing execution systems, process and quality management systems, performance analysis equipment, interfaces, and coating and stripping equipment; integrated cells, module testers, flexible systems plasma etching and deposition, and laminators; and flexible process systems for research and production, module inspection systems, and retrofit inner diameter saws. In addition, the company provides multi-use cutting systems, cell testers, cluster tool controllers, in-line oven for heat treatments, hybrid electronics production system, equipment integration, and machine data acquisition products; and services, such as installation, academy training, overhaul, upgrades and retrofits, process support, onsite repair, and warranty extension services. It operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

