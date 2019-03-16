Reviewing Tenable (TENB) & Its Peers

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) is one of 13,156 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tenable to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tenable alerts:

This table compares Tenable and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $267.36 million -$73.96 million -22.19 Tenable Competitors $7.26 billion $557.49 million 12.32

Tenable’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenable and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tenable Competitors 61253 232397 303672 12529 2.44

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable N/A N/A N/A Tenable Competitors -175.35% 7.38% 1.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenable competitors beat Tenable on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.