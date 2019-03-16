Reviewing Rand Capital (RAND) & Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rand Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $2.11 million 8.63 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income $47.67 million 5.09 $20.67 million $0.67 12.30

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Rand Capital does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rand Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -18.65% -0.21% -0.17% Oaktree Strategic Income 11.55% 6.93% 3.42%

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats Rand Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

