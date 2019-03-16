Reviewing Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) & Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $242.51 million 0.29 $1.84 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aviat Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 31.27% 24.34% Aviat Networks -0.40% 6.48% 2.49%

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats Aviat Networks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; and indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

