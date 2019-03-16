Reviewing CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) & Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Government Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Government Properties Income Trust 3 2 2 0 1.86

Government Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 55.49%. Given Government Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Government Properties Income Trust is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CAHS China HGS Real Estate does not pay a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.72 $5.24 million N/A N/A Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 9.04 $12.09 million $2.02 14.27

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Government Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate 7.70% 2.70% 1.20% Government Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

