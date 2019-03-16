Restaurant Group (RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Restaurant Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

LON:RTN traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 139.40 ($1.82). 4,228,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $684.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.82.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

