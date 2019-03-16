Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBS Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the media conglomerate will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBS in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBS in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. CBS has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in CBS by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBS by 787.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

