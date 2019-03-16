Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Stake Raised by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.55% of Replimune Group worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,411,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,245,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,773,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 38.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Replimune Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

