Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.95. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,568,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

