RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $146.62 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $633.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

