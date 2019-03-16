Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,441,389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,389 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 69,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

VZ stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

