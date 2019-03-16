Regions Financial Corp (RF) Receives $17.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Argus started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,892,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 270,532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. 12,812,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.