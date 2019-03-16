Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

RRR stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $43,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at $497,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $835,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,721 shares of company stock worth $3,487,693 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,009,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 230,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $14,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

