Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $177.95 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

